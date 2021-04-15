Huskers set for NCAA Volleyball Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team begins its run at an NCAA championship on Thursday. The fifth-seeded Huskers play Texas State in the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament at 2:30 p.m. The match will not be televised. However, fans can watch online on ESPN3.

The Huskers qualified for the NCAA Tournament with a 14-2 record. Nebraska, led by a trio of All-Big Ten First Team selections, received a first-round bye. The Huskers have not played in 19 days, due to the cancellation of their final series of the regular season.

Texas State brings a 31-8 record into Thursday’s match against the Huskers. The Bobcats defeated Utah State in four sets on Wednesday.

View the NCAA Volleyball Tournament bracket here:

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.