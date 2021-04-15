Advertisement

Kittens found inside suitcase last month ready for adoption

Two kittens that were found by LSO deputies inside a suitcase are ready for adoption.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two of the older kittens who were found in an abandoned suitcase last month in Lancaster County are ready to find a forever home.

Bea, the brown kitten, and Arthur, the orange kitten, are both very playful and love to cuddle, according to the Capital Humane Society. Staffers said Bea and Arthur will be fixed on Thursday and should be available for adoption by Friday.

The kittens were found inside a suitcase, thrown into a ditch near the 6200 block of W Holdrege Street on March 4th.

Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office were initially called to the area for a suspicious item but responding deputies could hear noises coming from inside the unzipped suitcase.

There were a total of seven kittens inside the suitcase, two of which were about 1-month old and the rest looked to be about 1-week old. All of the kittens have since been getting cared for by either fosters or at the Capital Humane Society.

Staffers with the Capital Humane Society said Arthur is very outgoing and into everything, he loves to drink from the bathroom faucet. Whereas Bea is playful but more reserved.

The Capital Humane Society said Bea is quite a bit smaller than Arthur and he is a little protective of her, he always comes running to find her when she meows.

The Humane Society added that since the kittens had a rough start and are attached to each other, they will be available for adoption as a perfect pair.

If you would like to meet Arthur and Bea, you can call the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center at (402) 441-4488 to schedule an appointment.

