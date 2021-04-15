Advertisement

LPD investigating after woman found dead in back seat of car

(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating the cause of death after a woman was found dead in the back seat of a vehicle that had sustained extensive front-end damage.

LPD said on Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m. officers were called to an apartment complex near 10th Street and Van Dorn on a report of a possible death.

A spokesperson for LPD said officers found a 40-year-old Karla Lewis, of Lincoln, dead in the back of a 2001 Silver Chevy Malibu. The vehicle, which was parked at the complex, had extensive front-end damage “consistent with being in a motor vehicle accident.”

According to LPD, the vehicle had to be exited and entered through the rear doors due to prior damage.

The cause of death is still under investigation, but LPD says there is nothing suspicious surrounding the death.

Information is limited, and 1011 NOW will bring you more details when they become available.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graciano L. Lopez
LPD: Foster parent, magic store owner arrested for sexual assault
FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in...
Gray wolf found in Nebraska
A woman's body was found inside a submerged SUV in Carter Lake, early Wednesday morning.
Omaha Police identify woman found in submerged car in Carter Lake
Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he had signed a proclamation designating Nebraska as a...
Ricketts signs proclamation declaring Nebraska ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary State’
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright

Latest News

Tada Theatre
Tada: Pump Boys and Dinettes
The owner of The Lincoln Running Company helps a customer buy a new pair of shoes.
Downtown Lincoln business see impact of stimulus spending
Pfizer Vaccine
Health department to hold vaccination clinics at high schools
Cloudy and cool with areas of light rain are expected through most of Friday for Lincoln and...
Friday Forecast: Cool, wet weather expected into Friday