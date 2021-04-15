LPD investigating after woman found dead in back seat of car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating the cause of death after a woman was found dead in the back seat of a vehicle that had sustained extensive front-end damage.

LPD said on Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m. officers were called to an apartment complex near 10th Street and Van Dorn on a report of a possible death.

A spokesperson for LPD said officers found a 40-year-old Karla Lewis, of Lincoln, dead in the back of a 2001 Silver Chevy Malibu. The vehicle, which was parked at the complex, had extensive front-end damage “consistent with being in a motor vehicle accident.”

According to LPD, the vehicle had to be exited and entered through the rear doors due to prior damage.

The cause of death is still under investigation, but LPD says there is nothing suspicious surrounding the death.

Information is limited, and 1011 NOW will bring you more details when they become available.

