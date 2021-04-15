LPD: Man tries stealing hotel TV; drugs & stolen truck found in his possession

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say was trying to steal a TV from a hotel, ultimately learning he was driving a stolen truck with drugs in a backpack.

Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to Country Inn and Suites, near NW 12th and W Adams Streets on a larceny report.

LPD said officers spoke with a 22-year-old woman who reported that she’d been staying at the hotel with a friend, identified as 35-year-old Matthew Huston, who had stolen her backpack and the TV from the hotel room they were staying in.

Officers said Huston and another man were seen putting the TV in the back of a white Dodge Pick-up by the woman.

According to police, hotel staff called 911 when they saw Huston return to the hotel and officers contacted him as he was trying to leave.

LPD said officers found the backpack hidden behind a garbage can and it was confirmed to have been the one stolen from the victim.

LPD said the victim allowed officers to search the backpack and they located syringes and marijuana not belonging to the victim.

Huston was taken into custody.

Officers said they found a glass pipe with residue and a key to a Dodge vehicle. According to police, the residue field tested positive for methamphetamine.

When officers located a 2001 white Dodge Ram in the lot, they said they found a TV covered by a blanket in the back seat.

LPD said as officers checked the license plate of the vehicle, they learned that the plates at been stolen approximately two weeks prior from an area of 12th and Arapahoe Streets.

According to police, a query of the VIN indicated that the truck, a 2001 white Dodge Ram 2500 valued at $8,000 had been stolen in Seward, Nebraska on March 1st.

Huston is facing felony theft by receiving charges, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana charges.

