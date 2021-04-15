Advertisement

LPD: Man tries stealing hotel TV; drugs & stolen truck found in his possession

Matthew Huston
Matthew Huston(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say was trying to steal a TV from a hotel, ultimately learning he was driving a stolen truck with drugs in a backpack.

Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to Country Inn and Suites, near NW 12th and W Adams Streets on a larceny report.

LPD said officers spoke with a 22-year-old woman who reported that she’d been staying at the hotel with a friend, identified as 35-year-old Matthew Huston, who had stolen her backpack and the TV from the hotel room they were staying in.

Officers said Huston and another man were seen putting the TV in the back of a white Dodge Pick-up by the woman.

According to police, hotel staff called 911 when they saw Huston return to the hotel and officers contacted him as he was trying to leave.

LPD said officers found the backpack hidden behind a garbage can and it was confirmed to have been the one stolen from the victim.

LPD said the victim allowed officers to search the backpack and they located syringes and marijuana not belonging to the victim.

Huston was taken into custody.

Officers said they found a glass pipe with residue and a key to a Dodge vehicle. According to police, the residue field tested positive for methamphetamine.

When officers located a 2001 white Dodge Ram in the lot, they said they found a TV covered by a blanket in the back seat.

LPD said as officers checked the license plate of the vehicle, they learned that the plates at been stolen approximately two weeks prior from an area of 12th and Arapahoe Streets.

According to police, a query of the VIN indicated that the truck, a 2001 white Dodge Ram 2500 valued at $8,000 had been stolen in Seward, Nebraska on March 1st.

Huston is facing felony theft by receiving charges, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana charges.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graciano L. Lopez
LPD: Foster parent, magic store owner arrested for sexual assault
FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in...
Gray wolf found in Nebraska
A woman's body was found inside a submerged SUV in Carter Lake, early Wednesday morning.
Omaha Police identify woman found in submerged car in Carter Lake
Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he had signed a proclamation designating Nebraska as a...
Ricketts signs proclamation declaring Nebraska ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary State’
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright

Latest News

Cynthia Gilchrist, 46, Jennifer Brandon, 36, and Kyle Oday, 33.
LPD: Meth, marijuana and narcotic mushrooms found inside home where 2 children were also living
Katerian LeGrone
LIVE: Former Husker found not guilty on sexual assault charges
Two kittens that were found by LSO deputies inside a suitcase are ready for adoption.
Kittens found inside suitcase last month ready for adoption
Two kittens found by LSO deputies inside a suitcase are ready for adoption.
Suitcase Kittens