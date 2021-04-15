LPD: Meth, marijuana and narcotic mushrooms found inside home where 2 children were also living

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators found meth, marijuana and narcotic mushrooms inside a northwest Lincoln home this week where two children were also living.

Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at a home on Bridger Road and Laramie Trail in northwest Lincoln.

LPD said investigators located Cynthia Gilchrist, Jennifer Brandon and Kyle Oday.

According to police, when investigators searched the home, they found a total of 161-grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value around $13,000, 36.8-grams of marijuana and 43.2-grams of psilocybin mushrooms, as well as paraphernalia consistent with the sale of narcotics.

Investigators said they also located over $6,500 in cash.

LPD said investigators also saw that two children, 9-years-old and 2-months-old, were living in the home.

Gilchrist was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of money while violating a drug law.

Brandon was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and child neglect.

Oday was arrested for three outstanding arrest warrants and possession of a controlled substance.

