Advertisement

LPS hosts first Unified Track meet

LPS hosts first Unified Track meet
LPS hosts first Unified Track meet(Ellis Wiltsey)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Unified Track has been in the works at Lincoln Public Schools for a few years and after COVID-19 stalled it at the starting line, the athletes finally got to compete Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon marked LPS’s first Unified Track meet, which brings together traditional and special needs students for a lot of fun outside.

The event included athletes from five different LPS high schools.

“It’s not about winning, we are here to be inclusive, we are here to create a space where everybody belongs,” said Brandi Benson, the head coach of Unified Track at Lincoln Southwest High School. “I think that that’s what’s amazing about Unified, there’s nobody that doesn’t belong.”

LPS also participates in Unified Bowling, which means many of the students here are now able to participate in sports year-round.

The meet featured three different events: long jump, the 100-meter dash, and the 4x100.

“I just get a lot of joy and after a long and stressful and busy week this is a great way to refresh and come together with my friends,” said Ella Swank, a 10th grader.

Ella and her partner, Tahlia Scaggs, have been together for the entire year.

“I like the weather and meeting new friends and being able to get out of the house to do more things,” Scaggs said.

Parents at the meet said that Unified Sports give their kids a place to be active, that feels comfortable.

“Now he’s with his peers, he’s with other students in classes and who he sees in the hallway,” said Roger Mundt, whose son Riley is an athlete. “It gives him a sense of ownership and relaxation and the coaches are phenomenal.”

Unified Track is part of the Unified Sports curriculum, which spans the state of Nebraska.

Many of the athletes here will continue on to participate in other local meets this spring, as well as the state competition.

“My partner has been Michael all year and my favorite part is I push him and he can push me just as hard every day when we have practice,” said Carson Snow, a 12th grader.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family says teen in weekend crash will save lives through organ donations
Family says Lincoln teen in weekend crash will save lives through organ donations
Graciano L. Lopez
LPD: Foster parent, magic store owner arrested for sexual assault
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Tereasa M. Albert
LPD: Woman threatens driver with handgun at Walmart parking lot
FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in...
Gray wolf found in Nebraska

Latest News

Expanded consumer firework sales bill advances in the Legislature
Expanded consumer firework sales bill advances in the Legislature
Some waiting lists are pushed back six months to a year, and many are having trouble hiring help.
Lincoln child care centers face wait lists, some staffing issues
Unified Track
First LPS Unified Track Meet
Lincoln child care centers face wait lists, some staffing issues