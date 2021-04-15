Advertisement

LSO: Deputies arrest MN man with $20,000 worth of cocaine in backpack

Everardo Lopez
Everardo Lopez(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they say had $20,000 worth of cocaine in a backpack.

On Wednesday around 8:40 a.m., deputies stopped a 2018 Ford F150 pickup with Minnesota plates for a traffic violation on I-80 near mile marker 395.

LSO said deputies found evidence that the people in the truck were involved in criminal activity.

According to LSO, deputies were allowed to search the truck where they found a half pound of cocaine, which has a street value of $20,000, inside a backpack.

LSO said deputies also found $2,044 in cash that was seized.

Everardo Lopez was arrested for possession of cocaine weighing more than 140 grams, money violation and other charges.

LSO said Lopez was the passenger in the truck and that the driver was released from the scene. According to LSO, the driver is not facing any charges at this time.

