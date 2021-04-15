Advertisement

Maryland trooper shoots, kills teenager who had airsoft gun

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (AP) — The superintendent of the Maryland State Police says a trooper responding to a pair of 911 calls shot and killed a teenager who was pointing what investigators determined was an airsoft gun at the officer.

Superintendent Woodrow Jones II said Tuesday that the shooting occurred near the State Police barracks in Leonardtown.

Jones says the responding trooper encountered the 16-year-old Peyton Ham at a home and shot him after he displayed the weapon.

Maryland authorities say a state trooper shot and killed a 16-year-old armed with a knife and...
Maryland authorities say a state trooper shot and killed a 16-year-old armed with a knife and airsoft gun on Tuesday.(Dugan, McKissick and Longmore/CNN Newsource)

Jones says the trooper fired a second time when the teenager brandished a knife as he tried to get up.

Authorities say the teen was white, as is the trooper who shot him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graciano L. Lopez
LPD: Foster parent, magic store owner arrested for sexual assault
FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in...
Gray wolf found in Nebraska
A woman's body was found inside a submerged SUV in Carter Lake, early Wednesday morning.
Omaha Police identify woman found in submerged car in Carter Lake
Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he had signed a proclamation designating Nebraska as a...
Ricketts signs proclamation declaring Nebraska ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary State’
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright

Latest News

Derek Chauvin, the former cop on trial in the death of George Floyd, said he will not testify...
Both sides in the Chauvin trial finish presenting their cases
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 6, 2021 file photo, Jacob Perea, 7, left, and Juan Perea, 9, hold...
Chicago to release video of police officer fatally shooting 13-year-old
Derek Chauvin, the former cop on trial in the death of George Floyd, said he will not testify...
Derek Chauvin declines to testify in trial
People on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent woke up Saturday morning to heavy ash falling...
St Vincent fears COVID-19 outbreak with volcano evacuations
The humanitarian crisis following the eruption on St Vincent island could last for months, a UN...
UN warns humanitarian crisis in St. Vincent can lasts months