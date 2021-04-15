Advertisement

NCAA Volleyball Tournament: Texas State vs. Nebraska updates

After weeks of anticipation, Nebraska finally opens play in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament in Omaha
The Nebraska volleyball team is playing in the NCAA Tournament in Omaha
The Nebraska volleyball team is playing in the NCAA Tournament in Omaha(KOLN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Thursday afternoon, the Nebraska volleyball team started its postseason-quest to win another national championship. The Huskers, who received the #5-seed, opened up NCAA Tournament play in the second round against Texas State.

Set Two: Nebraska won set two, 25-17. After taking set one, the Huskers kept it going as senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins continued to shine for the Huskers. Kayla Caffey was also very impressive for Nebraska as the middle blockers helped NU out to a 2-0 lead.

Set One: Nebraska won set one, 25-18. Lauren Stivrins led the way with five kills for the Big Red.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graciano L. Lopez
LPD: Foster parent, magic store owner arrested for sexual assault
FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in...
Gray wolf found in Nebraska
A woman's body was found inside a submerged SUV in Carter Lake, early Wednesday morning.
Omaha Police identify woman found in submerged car in Carter Lake
Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he had signed a proclamation designating Nebraska as a...
Ricketts signs proclamation declaring Nebraska ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary State’
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail...
GRAPHIC: Former Minnesota officer charged in shooting of Daunte Wright

Latest News

Nebraska is one of the elite college volleyball programs with five NCAA championships.
Huskers set for NCAA Volleyball Tournament
Nicklin Hames' parents are in Omaha ready to watch their daughters play in the NCAA Tournament
Hames sisters playing in front of parents at NCAA Tournament
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez meets with the media
Martinez shows improvement during spring practice
Sam Hoiberg, son of Nebraska men’s basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg, signed as a walk-on for...
Hoiberg’s highlight Lincoln Pius X signing ceremony