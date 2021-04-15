NCAA Volleyball Tournament: Texas State vs. Nebraska updates
After weeks of anticipation, Nebraska finally opens play in the NCAA Volleyball Tournament in Omaha
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Thursday afternoon, the Nebraska volleyball team started its postseason-quest to win another national championship. The Huskers, who received the #5-seed, opened up NCAA Tournament play in the second round against Texas State.
Set Two: Nebraska won set two, 25-17. After taking set one, the Huskers kept it going as senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins continued to shine for the Huskers. Kayla Caffey was also very impressive for Nebraska as the middle blockers helped NU out to a 2-0 lead.
Set One: Nebraska won set one, 25-18. Lauren Stivrins led the way with five kills for the Big Red.
