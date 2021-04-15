NCAA Volleyball Tournament: Texas State vs. Nebraska updates

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Thursday afternoon, the Nebraska volleyball team started its postseason-quest to win another national championship. The Huskers, who received the #5-seed, opened up NCAA Tournament play in the second round against Texas State.

Set Two: Nebraska won set two, 25-17. After taking set one, the Huskers kept it going as senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins continued to shine for the Huskers. Kayla Caffey was also very impressive for Nebraska as the middle blockers helped NU out to a 2-0 lead.

⚠️ NEBRASKA: IF YOU JUST FELT THE GROUND SHAKE, IT'S NOT AN EARTHQUAKE.



Someone just overpassed in @LaurenStivrins direction, that's all. 💅 pic.twitter.com/7hdbL4ZEvP — Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) April 15, 2021

Set One: Nebraska won set one, 25-18. Lauren Stivrins led the way with five kills for the Big Red.

They’re playing NCAA volleyball & a champion will be crowned in 9 days. — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) April 15, 2021

Since a 10-10 score in Set 1, @Huskervball has outscored Texas St 20-8.



Rust? What rust? #GBR — Bill Schammert (@BillSchammert) April 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.