Thursday Forecast: Clouds increasing and continued cool

Clouds will increase through out the day. Shower possible by this evening.
By Brad Anderson
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be another chilly morning in eastern Nebraska with some frost likely again. Increasing clouds expected Thursday with a chance for a sprinkle or shower late this afternoon or evening. Highs Thursday afternoon will be in the mid 50s with a north wind 5 to 15 mph.

Cool temperatures continue.
Cloudy skies expected Thursday night with scattered showers possible, especially after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be cloudy with occasional showers and on the chilly side. Highs only in the upper 40s with a north wind 5 to 15 mph.

Cloudy Saturday morning with a slight chance for an early shower. Mostly cloudy and cool Saturday afternoon, highs in the mid 50s. Partly cloudy Saturday night with low dropping into the lower 30s. Sunday will mostly sunny and not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Colder again for Monday with a slight chance for rain, possibly mixed with some snow. Highs around 50. Continued cool on Tuesday with a slight chance for an isolated shower. Highs in the lower 50s. More sun expected on Wednesday and not quite as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Below average temperatures will continue into next week. The best chance for rain will be on...
