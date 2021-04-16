Another inmate missing from Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center.

“Dawnisha Leroy left the facility [Thursday] morning to seek employment through a job service in downtown Lincoln,” according to a press release. “The electronic monitoring device she had been wearing was recovered a short time later in an alley behind the job center.”

The 26-year-old is 6′ 2″, 340 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone who’s seen Leroy or knows where she is should contact law enforcement immediately.

NDCS says Leroy’s sentence started November 6, 2019.

“She was sentenced six to eight years for two counts of robbery in Douglas County. Leroy’s tentative release date is November 11, 2022. She has a parole eligibility date of November 12, 2021.”

