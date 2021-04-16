Douglas County, court documents detail alleged landfill weight schemes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Landfill staff took cash, $25 gift cards — even hams — in a financial scheme at the dump that may have been happening since 1995 in some cases, according to documents obtained Friday.

Six people were arrested Thursday night, included the landfill supervisor, with a warrant out on a seventh after authorities said employees had altered the weights of certain dump loads in exchange for money or other gifts.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reports and Douglas County Court documents obtained by 6 News show authorities have been investigating reports of ongoing malfeasance at the landfill since November. The criminal complaints filed Thursday in county court detail schemes by employees to overcharge individuals and companies using the landfill, then pocketing the difference.

According to court documents filed Thursday in Douglas County Court, an employee with the county’s Environmental Services department notified DCSO on Nov. 12 that landfill scale house employees weren’t correctly weighing vehicles coming and going from the dump, shorting Waste Management as much as $350,000 over three years.

When working properly, hauler vehicles are weighed as bring refuse into the landfill and as they exit, with the latter amount subtracted from the former amount to give the correct weight of — and resulting charge for — materials dumped at the landfill on that trip. But court documents state that the county ESD employee discovered employees were manually entering in weights that resulted in “substantially” lower amounts owed by certain customers.

The court documents state that the county employee had been made aware of a potential situation at the dump when Waste Management sent home three scale house employees — Lara, Swanson, and Sudyka — on “suspicion of theft” around Oct. 15. At that time, Huntley and Helmberger were allowed to remain on the job.

“The investigation identified at least one scale house employee who received consistent monetary compensation from one of the businesses. This employee was known to dispense “tips” to the other scale house employees,” the report states.

Investigators discovered that five landfill employees were allowing specific frequent business customers to dump there at “vastly reduced rates or for free,” according to the DCSO release.

Information provided by Waste Management showed that “the weight was always lowered below the minimum dump fee of 1 ton,” court documents state.

During the course of the investigation, WM shared a spreadsheet of suspicious transactions and video from June 5 and Aug. 31. The county court documents state that 336 dumps had been adjusted by various employees for a single business during that time.

“This included cash customers who weighed in and out too quickly,” court documents state.

Authorities arrested several landfill employees and associates Thursday night, and were looking for a seventh:

Landfill supervisor Mark Huntley: Another landfill employee told DCSO that Huntley made “discount” deals with local roofers, obtaining $25 gift cards and hams for scale house employees in exchange, court documents state. Huntley was booked on Class 2A felony charges of criminal conspiracy in the amount of $5,000 or more in theft of services.

Clerk and weighmaster Mark Helmberger: Court documents show Helmberger, who had apparently worked for the county for more than 13 years, told investigators that the discounts scheme had been going on since he started working at the scale house in 2007. Helmberger was booked on the same Class 2A felony charges of criminal conspiracy.

Employee Lara Anahi: Court documents state that a landfill employee told investigators Anahi was seen retrieving a large roll of cash from the back room at the end of her shift — and that Huntley had taken a large roll of cash into the back room on the same day. Investigators later discovered that Anahi had paid $7,750 in cash to purchase a 2105 Ford Fusion in Jun 2019. Anahi was booked on the same Class 2A felony charges of criminal conspiracy.

Employee Suzanne Swanson: Swanson was booked on the same Class 2A felony charges of criminal conspiracy.

Debris hauler Gary Cooper: In interviews with DCSO in February, Cooper said he had been receiving a discount for one or two years from all staff at the scale house, but hadn’t asked for it. In total, investigators estimated he pocketed nearly $9,000 and shorted the landfill more than $38,000, court documents state. Cooper was booked on the Class 2A felony charges of criminal conspiracy.

Debris hauler Hector Flores: An employee told investigators that Flores was getting discounts regularly, despite saying he had only visited the landfill once, according to court documents. WM officials, however, said they had noted at least 32 times during their investigation timeframe that Flores had been at the dump to unload. During those trips, Sudyka had manually adjusted weight and fees for him 30 times, and Anahi and Helmberger had each adjusted them once. Helmberger also told investigators that he paid Flores to replace the roof at his home, paying Flores $2,100 less than his insurance had given him for the repairs. Flores was booked on a Class 4 felony charge.

Employee James Sudyka: Another landfill employee said Sudyka and “other now-retired employees” had been taking money from the scale house since 1995 using fake tickets or deleting cash transactions from the computer system and pocketing the funds, divvying up the day’s ill-gotten funds from the register amongst themselves. Helmberger said that Sudyka would take a bag of scale house cash in the back room at the end of each day and sort out cash “tips” of $17-$100 that would later get picked up by the other staffers. Additionally, one business doing regular dumping told investigators that Sudyka starting asking its haulers for $50 cash payments as they were coming in, then handing them receipts for less than that as they exited. A review of receipts provided by the business showed the adjustments resulted in about $3,000 cash payments to Sudyka at a cost of nearly $11,000 to the landfill, court documents show. As of Thursday night, DCSO had an outstanding Class 2A felony warrant for Sudyka for theft of $1,500-$5,000.

Weighmasters are responsible for operating a computerized scale and calculating how much someone should be charged for solid waste disposal. They also handle cash and check transactions.

While the first report was made to DSCO in November, investigators examined activities starting in June 2020, finding that two businesses were receiving “egregious levels of financial benefits” or giving “tips” to scale house employees. According to the report, one of the businesses would pay its tips on almost every trip to the landfill, resulting in overall reduced costs to dump there.

Investigators also determined that one of the employees received “consistent monetary compensation from one of the businesses,” the DCSO report states.

Waste Management, the county treasurer, the State of Nebraska, and landowner Donald Graham receive varying percentages of revenue from the landfill, calculated on a per-ton basis, court documents state. The minimum fee for the dump is $26.38, the report states.

