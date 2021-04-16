Drugs found while arresting man wanted on two felony warrants

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department found 175-grams of marijuana inside a lockbox while arresting a man who was wanted on two felony warrants.

On Thursday, around 2 p.m., officers saw 26-year-old Jaden Reiman in a black Jeep Cherokee near 56th and Saint Paul, in northeast Lincoln, as a passenger in a car.

LPD said investigators are familiar with Reiman and that at the time, he was wanted on two outstanding felony warrants.

According to police, officers made contact with Reiman, who was a passenger in the car, and took him into custody without incident.

LPD said investigators found more than $2,400 in cash in his coat pocket, as well as a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue.

Officers said while searching the car, they found a lock-box on the floorboard where Reiman had been sitting. According to police, inside the box they found a total of 175-grams of marijuana, a scale, and several plastic bags consistent with the sale of narcotics.

Reiman is facing possession with intent to deliver controlled substance charges, possession of money while violating a drug law and possession of a controlled substance charges.

LPD said the driver is not facing charges.

