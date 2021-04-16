Advertisement

Former Husker found not guilty on sexual assault charges

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Husker football player Katerian LeGrone was found not guilty of first-degree sexual assault on Thursday.

A jury returned the not guilty verdict around 10:15 a.m. in Lancaster County District Court. LeGrone was being charged with sexual assault stemming from an incident on August 25, 2019.

RELATED: Lawsuit claiming lack of protection for alleged sexual assault victims names UNL

The trial began on April 8.

Another former Husker, Andre Hunt, was also accused of the crime but testified in the trial as part of a plea deal.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim showed up at Hunt’s apartment on August 25. Soon, they were in the bedroom where the woman says she felt forced into sexual contact by LeGrone and Hunt.

She says she didn’t say no because she felt uncomfortable and was fearful of what would happen

Both men were suspended and dismissed from the Husker football team in August 2019.

Watch Thursday’s news conference

