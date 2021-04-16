Friends, family attend vigil for Lincoln teen who died following weekend crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a heartbreaking update, 18-year-old Kennedy Bowles passed away Wednesday, after she was taken off life support.

Thursday night, with the sun peaking through the clouds, dozens and dozens of people gathered at Holmes Lake to celebrate a life taken too soon.

“She made everyone happy and I really don’t know how I’m going to be happy without her to be honest with you,” said Isabella Fauver, one of Kenndey’s friends.

Bowles was an organ donor, a choice family told 10/11 NOW earlier this week that many didn’t know about until tragedy struck.

She was involved in a crash off of South 14th Street and Highway 33 over the weekend that left her on life support.

Her family said at the vigil that Wednesday they had time to say goodbye before surgery.

One that would save her organs for people the hospital had lined up that needed transplants. A choice that will now save up to eight people.

“They did a hero walk through the halls of the hospital with all the workers as they wheeled her down to surgery,” said Christian Zoucha, Kennedy’s aunt. “Which was very heartwarming and overwhelming all at the same time.”

Those that gathered in her memory at Holmes Lake lit candles, released balloons, and shared stories of the girl who friends say everyone looked up to.

“People older than her, people younger than her, boys, girls, everyone,” said Avery Jones, one of Kennedy’s friends.

The vigil was organized by Jones and Fauver, who were two of Kennedy’s closest friends since grade school.

They said looking at the crowd, some who showed up to honor their friend’s life didn’t even know her.

“She was really cared about,” Fauver said. “That makes me really happy. That a lot of people show how much they cared for her, how much she was love, and how much of an impact she had on their lives.”

