Advertisement

Friends, family attend vigil for Lincoln teen who died following weekend crash

Friends, family attend vigil for Lincoln teen who died following weekend crash
Friends, family attend vigil for Lincoln teen who died following weekend crash(Ellis Wiltsey)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a heartbreaking update, 18-year-old Kennedy Bowles passed away Wednesday, after she was taken off life support.

Thursday night, with the sun peaking through the clouds, dozens and dozens of people gathered at Holmes Lake to celebrate a life taken too soon.

“She made everyone happy and I really don’t know how I’m going to be happy without her to be honest with you,” said Isabella Fauver, one of Kenndey’s friends.

Bowles was an organ donor, a choice family told 10/11 NOW earlier this week that many didn’t know about until tragedy struck.

She was involved in a crash off of South 14th Street and Highway 33 over the weekend that left her on life support.

Her family said at the vigil that Wednesday they had time to say goodbye before surgery.

One that would save her organs for people the hospital had lined up that needed transplants. A choice that will now save up to eight people.

“They did a hero walk through the halls of the hospital with all the workers as they wheeled her down to surgery,” said Christian Zoucha, Kennedy’s aunt. “Which was very heartwarming and overwhelming all at the same time.”

Those that gathered in her memory at Holmes Lake lit candles, released balloons, and shared stories of the girl who friends say everyone looked up to.

“People older than her, people younger than her, boys, girls, everyone,” said Avery Jones, one of Kennedy’s friends.

The vigil was organized by Jones and Fauver, who were two of Kennedy’s closest friends since grade school.

They said looking at the crowd, some who showed up to honor their friend’s life didn’t even know her.

“She was really cared about,” Fauver said. “That makes me really happy. That a lot of people show how much they cared for her, how much she was love, and how much of an impact she had on their lives.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graciano L. Lopez
LPD: Foster parent, magic store owner arrested for sexual assault
FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in...
Gray wolf found in Nebraska
A woman's body was found inside a submerged SUV in Carter Lake, early Wednesday morning.
Omaha Police identify woman found in submerged car in Carter Lake
Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he had signed a proclamation designating Nebraska as a...
Ricketts signs proclamation declaring Nebraska ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary State’
Katerian LeGrone
Former Husker found not guilty on sexual assault charges

Latest News

The Hardware store on North 14th Street in Ashland has been known as C & L Hardware. On...
Family takes over Ashland hardware store in honor of late father who died from COVID
Katerian LeGrone
Former Husker found not guilty on sexual assault charges
They’re planning on tens of thousands of people and money to begin flowing in this summer,...
Major events happening during the summer at Lancaster Event Center
Major events happening during the summer at Lancaster Event Center