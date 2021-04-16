Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures are forecast to be cooler than average this weekend. If you’re interested in staying busy indoors, Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau has you covered.

2021 Bair/Reinmiller Classic Tournament

Lancaster Youth Softball Association is hosting the 2021 Bair/Reinmiller Classic Tournament this weekend. There are over 40 teams registered in this tournament and each team is guaranteed six games. It’s going to be a great weekend to watch and support these young athletes.

Friday to Sunday; Various times

Pump Boys And Dinettes - A Second Stop

Back by popular demand! After selling out its entire run, this musical is back and ready to serve you! On Highway 57, somewhere between Frog Level and Smyrna, stands a gas station. Across the blacktop is a roadside eatery called the Double Cupp Diner. After hours, the Pump Boys and Dinettes serve up some tunes that will have audiences’ toes tapping and a smile on their face.

Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 2 p.m.; $15

I Love My Dog Expo

I Love My Dog Expo is a perfect opportunity to visit your favorite vendors for dog-related products and services or find your new best friend from one of several rescue organizations in attendance. Join thousands of pet lovers in the area and learn about responsible dog ownership. There will be entertainment, games, training demonstrations and, of course, plenty of shopping.

Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; $10

Super Diamond, The Neil Diamond Tribute

In tribute to the much-loved international pop icon Neil Diamond, Super Diamond performs the timeless classics including “Sweet Caroline,” “America,” “Cherry Cherry,” “Forever in Blue Jeans” and all your favorite hits. With a nod from Neil (the man himself), Super Diamond is the most celebrated Neil Diamond tribute artist in the world.

Saturday 4 and 7:30 p.m.; $19.59 to $49

Music Bingo At Cactus Modern Mexican And Cantina

Come out to Cactus Modern Mexican and Cantina on Sunday for Music Bingo! It’s simple, hear a song clip and mark it off. Get a bingo and you could be leaving with prizes! It’s free to play and you’ll have a great time. They always suggest coming a bit early to grab your spot.

Sunday 6:30 p.m.; Free to play

