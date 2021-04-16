Lincoln police locate missing inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln was located on Friday by officers with the Lincoln Police Department. Officers responded to a call from a citizen and found Dawnisha Leroy just after 2:00 p.m. She was returned to the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Leroy disappeared on Thursday after going downtown to seek employment through a job service.

Leroy’s sentence started November 6, 2019. She was sentenced six to eight years for two counts of robbery in Douglas County. Leroy’s tentative release date is November 11, 2022. She has a parole eligibility date of November 12, 2021.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

