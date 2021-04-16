Advertisement

Lincoln police locate missing inmate

Officers responded to a call from a citizen and found Dawnisha Leroy just after 2:00 p.m.
Officers responded to a call from a citizen and found Dawnisha Leroy just after 2:00 p.m.(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who went missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln was located on Friday by officers with the Lincoln Police Department. Officers responded to a call from a citizen and found Dawnisha Leroy just after 2:00 p.m. She was returned to the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Leroy disappeared on Thursday after going downtown to seek employment through a job service.

Leroy’s sentence started November 6, 2019. She was sentenced six to eight years for two counts of robbery in Douglas County. Leroy’s tentative release date is November 11, 2022. She has a parole eligibility date of November 12, 2021.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
LPD investigating after woman found dead in back seat of car
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
The Nebraska volleyball team is playing in the NCAA Tournament in Omaha
Huskers defeat Texas State to advance in NCAA tournament
Friends, family attend vigil for Lincoln teen who died following weekend crash
Friends, family attend vigil for Lincoln teen who died following weekend crash
Katerian LeGrone
Former Husker found not guilty on sexual assault charges

Latest News

The bill would require twice daily breath tests leading up to trial for those facing alcohol...
24/7 Sobriety Bill would increase accountability for drunk drivers
Temperatures will try and rebound on Saturday, but it will remain seasonally cool with highs in...
Saturday Forecast: Staying cloudy, cool to start the weekend
Nebraska men’s gymnastics team qualified for the NCAA Championship
Grant will allow UNL researchers to shape future of farming
Grant will allow UNL researchers to help shape future of farming