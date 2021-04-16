LPD: Woman alerts police about ex-husband downloading child pornography

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a man involved in a child pornography case turned himself into the Lancaster County Jail this week.

According to LPD, 51-year-old David Robison, turned himself into jail on Thursday around 8 a.m. Robison is facing possession of child pornography charges.

Last month, on March 4th, LPD said a woman reported to police that she was concerned that her ex-husband was accessing child pornography.

LPD said the woman indicated that software was downloaded on his computer that provides updates about content on the computer and she received a report containing several concerning images perceived to be child pornography.

Investigators said they viewed the images and determined that the images contained girls under the age of 18 years old.

LPD said a search warrant was served on Robison’s home, in east Lincoln, and several electronic devices were obtained.

Investigators said a forensic examination of the electronics was completed and 117 images of child pornography were found.

LPD said investigators also located the original images provided by the tracking software during the initial report.

Police said there’s no evidence Robison was producing child pornography or that any of the victims are local.

