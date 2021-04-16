Advertisement

LSO: Man walks out of Tractor Supply store with $850 in stolen tools

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man they say stole $850 worth of tools from a Tractor Supply store.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said the theft happened on Thursday around 5:30 p.m.

According to investigators, a clerk at the Tractor Supply saw a man with several tools and items in the store, walk out of the building which set off their security alarms.

LSO said the clerk confronted the man in the parking lot as he was loading the tools in his car.

Sheriff Wagner said the man pushed the clerk and told her to leave him alone, then he drove off.

Investigators believe the man was driving a silver Volkswagen sedan with no license plates, but with a Bellevue Motors in transit in the window.

According to Sheriff Wagner, the clerk was not injured and deputies are reviewing store surveillance video.

If you know anything about this case, call LSO investigators at (402) 441-6500.

