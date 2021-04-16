Major events happening during the summer at Lancaster Event Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After more than a year of cancelled and postponed events, the Lancaster Event Center is getting things underway for returning and new events coming to the Capital City.

They’re planning on tens of thousands of people and money to begin flowing in this summer, which is something staff has been anticipating for a while now.

The Lancaster Event Center staff has worked with the health department to safely bring both the Super Fair back and the National High School Finals Rodeo to Lincoln. They told 10/11 that these two major events will return money lost over the past year.

Amy Dickerson, LEC managing director said, “We had to plan right up until the moment where it couldn’t happen last year. We kind of set those aside, and now we’ve kind of picked that back up.”

The 150th Super Fair in July is expected to bring more than 120,000 people to the event center. “We’re going forward big this year. It looks like most aspects of the fair will be able to go forward, and we’ll be able to have fun together as a community and celebrate coming out of this pandemic,” Dickerson said.

Staff members have been making sure to bring these summer events back, both in a fun and safe way.

“A lot of it is outdoors on 160 acres and even in the buildings, most of them will have the doors wide open. It’s going to feel pretty darn close to normal around here,” Dickerson told 10/11.

Things are also being beefed up with the National High School Finals Rodeo, which will have 10,000 exhibits, 1,700 competitors and more than 150,000 visitors and fans from all across the world.

Staff said more than from this event, more than $16 million will be spent in the Capital City. “It’s about four football Saturdays filled with folks over 10 days,” Dickerson told 10/11.

LEC said other businesses will also benefit from these returning events. “Whether it’s a food vendor or a trade show vendor or the businesses that are coming out here advertising getting in front of these big crowds, everybody is excited to get it going again,” Dickerson added.

One Lincoln business feeling that excitement is Lolo’s, which has been providing food and drinks at the Lancaster Event Center the past 12 years.

“Last year, [there were] no events [and] no income. [It was a] very sad time. We’re ready to go,” said Laurie Novak, owner of Lolo’s special events food and beverage.

Right now, the Lancaster Event Center says they’re in desperate need of extra hands to make these events come to life. So, if you know of anyone, especially high schoolers or college students in need of part time work, the LEC is hiring. For more information on how to volunteer and purchase tickets, click HERE.

