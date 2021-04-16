Advertisement

Man pleads no contest in crash that killed concrete truck driver in Gretna

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) - An 18-year-old man pleaded no contest to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the death of a concrete truck driver last year.

Garrett Bragg, of Murdock, was charged in a crash on Oct. 7, 2020, on Nebraska 370.

The Sarpy County Attorney’s office said Bragg turned left when a concrete truck driven by 58-year-old Gregory Brennan, of Omaha, was coming through the intersection.

Bragg had a flashing yellow light while Brennan had a green light. Brennan swerved to avoid a direct collision and clipped the back of Bragg’s car. The concrete truck overturned, killing Brennan.

Prosecutors said without Brennan’s “heroic” actions, Bragg could have been killed.

