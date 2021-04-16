Nebraska vs. Baylor game time announced
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team announced that they will play against Baylor on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. CT in the NCAA Regional Semifinal round.
The match will be televised on ESPNU, streamed at WatchESPN.com and heard on the Husker Sports Network.
