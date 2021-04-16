Advertisement

NWU Football, Soccer Cancel Upcoming Games

Nebraska Wesleyan, located in Lincoln, is a member of the American Rivers Conference.
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT
The upcoming Nebraska Wesleyan football and women’s soccer games have been canceled due to health and safety concerns.

The NWU football game at Coe College on Saturday, April 17 has been canceled due to health and safety concerns. NWU’s women’s soccer matches against Simpson College on April 21 and Wartburg College on April 24 are also canceled due to health and safety concerns. The Prairie Wolves postponed match against Central College from Wednesday, April 13 will not be made up.

The latest schedule announcements and changes can be found at nwusports.com and the Nebraska Wesleyan athletics’ Twitter page @NWUSports.

Courtesy: NWU Media Relations

