Portion of A Street to Close April 21

(123RF)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Street between 22nd and 27th streets will be closed for utility work beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21. Access to driveways will be maintained. The sidewalk on the south side of A Street will also be closed. StarTran Route 54-Veteran’s Hospital bus stops in this area will be closed during the project.  This work is scheduled to be completed by 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 23.  The recommended detour is South 16th Street.

Digital signs will alert traffic to the upcoming work and closures. Drivers should use the detour or seek an alternate route and are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. 

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

For more information about this project, contact Greg Stohs, LTU, at 402-416-5147 or gstohs@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

