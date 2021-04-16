Saturday Forecast: Staying cloudy, cool to start the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The upcoming weekend looks like a bit of a mixed bag as we’ll continue to see some cloudy and cool weather on Saturday before we should see a really nice day on Sunday to finish the weekend. You’ll want to enjoy it, because another system will bring us cooler weather with rain and snow chances to start the week next week on Monday.

Clouds and areas of light rain are expected to linger across the coverage area as we head through Friday evening and Friday night with skies remaining mostly cloudy into the day on Saturday. Again, rain is expected to be light through the rest of Friday and then into the day on Saturday we’ll continue to hold on to some small chances for scattered light rain through the day.

Saturday likely stays partly to mostly cloudy across the state with a chance for some scattered light rain showers through the day. (KOLN)

Temperatures remain seasonally chilly into the first half of the weekend on Saturday. Look for low temperatures on Saturday morning in the 20s, 30s, and low 40s from west to east across the state with northwest winds at around 5 to 15 MPH making it feel a bit colder.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 20s, 30s, and low 40s into Saturday morning. (KOLN)

By Saturday afternoon, temperatures will remain below average thanks to mostly cloudy skies and a north breeze at 10 to 20 MPH keeping a cooler airmass in place. Daytime high temperatures will range from the mid 40s in the west where they’ve seen some heavy snow, to the low to mid 50s in the east, including in Lincoln. When you factor in a north breeze at 10 to 20 MPH with some occasionally higher gusts, it will likely feel a bit cooler by Saturday afternoon. If you’re planning on being out and about, you’ll definitely need a jacket as we start the weekend.

Temperatures will try and rebound on Saturday, but it will remain seasonally cool with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s to start the weekend. (KOLN)

We should be able to ditch the jacket by Sunday afternoon as we should see a very pleasant day to finish the weekend, one of the first ones we’ve seen in a bit. Look for sunny to mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming back to near seasonal levels in the low to mid 60s for most of 10/11 Country. West winds should be fairly light, at about 5 to 15 MPH.

Seasonal mid-April temperatures are expected on Sunday with highs reaching the low to mid 60s. (KOLN)

Unfortunately the nice weather won’t last as another system will swing through the region into the day on Monday bringing more chilly weather with chances for light rain to the area. Monday night into Tuesday morning could see some light accumulating snow across the state, including for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska. Accumulating snow is something of a rare thing for the second half of April. In Lincoln, since snowfall records began in 1948, there has only been 12 instances of measurable snow from April 16th through May 3rd (which is the latest recorded measurable snowfall in Lincoln).

Light accumulating snow is possible early next week across the state from Monday evening into the day on Tuesday. (KOLN)

Temperatures through the next week should stay below average with highs on Monday and Tuesday in the mid to upper 40s, on Wednesday and Thursday in the low to mid 50s, and finally getting back close to 60° by next Friday. We’ll also likely continue to see some sub-freezing temperatures by Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday morning.

