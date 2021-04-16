Team Jack Foundation gala first since founder’s passing, continuing his mission & legacy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On March 1, 2021, the Team Jack Foundation lost their founder, Andy Hoffman, to the same disease that started the foundation. While it’s been difficult at times, the foundation knows fighting for a cure is what Hoffman would have wanted.

After 10/11 NOW spoke with Team Jack Executive Director, Kylie Dockter, she said what was most inspiring was Hoffman’s commitment to the disease, even after his diagnoses.

One of the biggest struggles she’s seen is how Hoffman was known as the “big idea guy” and his passing left some emptiness. Dockter said Hoffman’s passion and motivation was something that inspired everyone, and he’s someone who can never truly be replaced.

“That’s the key, we have to raise a lot of money and we have to raise it fast, so we can find treatments. Kids in Nebraska are dying right now, 13 kids are diagnosed with brain cancer a day, and so for us it was just to push harder and faster,” said Dockter.

While Hoffman isn’t there physically, his presence can still be felt throughout the entire foundation. The Team Jack Foundation has raised more than eight million dollars since their inception.

On Friday, April 16th, at 7 p.m. the Team Jack Foundation will hold their 8th annual gala, presented by Fat Brain Toys. It will be aired on News Channel Nebraska and MeTV.

The program will be virtual for the first time in its eight year history, will shed light on childhood brain cancer and share the story and mission of Team Jack. The program also features one family every year for a spotlight story.

“This year the story is about a little boy that was diagnosed with pediatric brain cancer in 2009 and passed away in 2012. He’s from Lincoln and his family has still been involved,” said Dockter.

The gala will be virtual and you can get access through their website.

The gala will air on MeTV, over the air that can be found on channels 10.3, 11.3 or 4.2. We have a list of channels if you have satellite or cable here.

