Ten killed on Nebraska roads in March

Neb. (KSNB) - Ten people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roads during the month of March 2021. That’s according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. That’s the same amount in March of last year.

These 10 fatalities occurred in nine fatal crashes. Two were motorcyclists and one was a pedestrian.

There were zero deadly crashes on the interstate, eight were on other highways and two on local roads.

As far as seat belt usage, three of the seven vehicle occupants killed were not wearing them. One was using the seat belt and three had seat belt usage marked as unknown.

Six of the deadly crashes were in rural locations.

As of April 16, 2021, 47 people have been killed in traffic crashes. Only 10 of the 40 vehicle occupants during 2021 were using seat belts.

