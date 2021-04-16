Advertisement

Tobacco & alcohol stolen from Casey’s in west Lincoln

(Station)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department say tobacco and alcohol were stolen from a gas station in west Lincoln.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, police were dispatched to Casey’s General Store, on NW 20th and W O Streets, on an alarm.

LPD said responding officers found the front door had been smashed and items were thrown about the business.

Officers said they contacted the store manager, who arrived on the scene and reported that several tobacco products and alcohol products had been stolen.

According to police, the manager reviewed surveillance video with officers that showed a man go in the store and remove alcohol and tobacco products, then leave.

Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area, and will continue analyzing surveillance video.

Anyone with information should call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

LPD said an inventory of stolen items is still being completed. According to police, there was an estimated $500 damage to the business.

