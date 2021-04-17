Heavy Omaha Police presence at Westroads Mall JC Penney’s

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have an active scene outside JC Penney’s at Westroads Mall.

Witnesses tell 6 News that they heard gunfire. Police say people should avoid going to the mall today.

Shooting Incident at Westroads Mall. One victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. Suspects fled the scene and are at large. OPD is searching the entire mall as a precaution. Please avoid the area. A press release will be sent later with more information. — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) April 17, 2021

BREAKING: Massive police presence at West Roads. pic.twitter.com/FtIvmbaQKf — Ashly Richardson WOWT (@AshlyWOWT) April 17, 2021

Heavy police presence. I spoke with a man who’s daughter works at the Old Navy inside, she heard 7-8 shots fired pic.twitter.com/RT1ZxgMDnM — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) April 17, 2021

Police were in that same area just a little more than a month ago when a shooting happened at the mall March 12, leaving OPD Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck injured.

