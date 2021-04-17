Advertisement

Heavy Omaha Police presence at Westroads Mall JC Penney’s

By WOWT Staff Reports
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have an active scene outside JC Penney’s at Westroads Mall.

Witnesses tell 6 News that they heard gunfire. Police say people should avoid going to the mall today.

Police were in that same area just a little more than a month ago when a shooting happened at the mall March 12, leaving OPD Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

