Heavy Omaha Police presence at Westroads Mall JC Penney’s
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have an active scene outside JC Penney’s at Westroads Mall.
Witnesses tell 6 News that they heard gunfire. Police say people should avoid going to the mall today.
Police were in that same area just a little more than a month ago when a shooting happened at the mall March 12, leaving OPD Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck injured.
—
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.