Archbishop Bergan wins HAC Baseball Championship

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Julius Cortes and Sam Gifford combined for five hits on a rainy night in Lincoln to help Archbishop Bergan win the Heartland Athletic Conference championship. The Knights defeated Lincoln East 4-2 at Den Hartog Field.

The Knights led nearly the entire game after Gifford’s 2 RBI single in the first inning. Pitcher Landon Mueller struck out seven batters, while keeping the top-seeded Spartans off-balance all night.

Archbishop Bergan held off Lincoln East’s 7th-inning rally for the school’s first HAC championship. Austin Schneider scored after leading off the Lincoln East half of the inning with a triple. The Spartans brought the tying run to the plate, but Brady Benson coaxed a ground ball for the final out.

