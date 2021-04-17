Advertisement

Huskers host Git-R-Done Invitational at Firethorn

(WTVG)
By Nebraska Media Relations
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -After another strong tournament performance over the weekend, the Nebraska men’s golf team gears up to host the Git-R-Done Husker Invitational Saturday and Sunday at Firethorn Golf Club in Lincoln.

The Huskers will welcome a nine-team field to the 7,040-yard, par-71 layout at Firethorn, including Big Ten Conference counterparts Michigan State and Minnesota, along with Kansas State, Louisiana Monroe, Kansas City, Eastern Michigan, Oral Roberts and Wyoming.

The two-day, 54-hole event begins with two rounds on Saturday, April 17, with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. (CT). The tournament wraps up Sunday, April 18, with a final-round shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.

Live scoring for the event will be available at GolfStat.com.

Nebraska’s five-player lineup in count-four scoring will be led by freshman Jack Lundin, who tied for 12th with a career-best 218 at the Aggie Invitational (April 9-11). Lundin owns a team-best 74.56 stroke average. He also tied for fourth at the Hoosier Invitational (April 3-4).

Tom Westenberger added his second straight top-10 finish at the Aggie Invitational, tying for seventh with a career-best 217. He also tied for seventh at the Hoosier Invitational and owns a 75.22 stroke average through nine competitive rounds this season.

With Westenberger and Lundin leading the way at Texas A&M, Nebraska finished seventh with a season-best 893 in a 17-team field that featured 11 top-70 teams in the national rankings.

