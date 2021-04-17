Advertisement

Huskers swept in Saturday DH at #24 Minnesota

(10/11 NOW)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The 24th-ranked Minnesota softball team ran its win streak to eight games by sweeping Nebraska in a doubleheader Saturday at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium in Minneapolis. The Huskers dropped a close 2-0 decision in game one before Minnesota cruised to a 9-0 six-inning win in game two.

In game one, Olivia Ferrell (8-7) fired a three-hitter and allowed only two runs, but the Husker offense was no-hit by Autumn Pease (10-1). Pease faced the minimum 21 batters in her first career no-hitter, allowing two base runners – a hit batter in the third, which was erased on a caught stealing and a walk in the fifth that was followed by a double play. Ferrell allowed all three of her hits – a leadoff double and a pair of two-out singles – in the Gophers’ two-run fifth inning.

Nebraska, which was no-hit for the second time this season, did not advance a runner past first base in the game. Tristen Edwards, who had reached base safely in 30 of her last 34 plate appearances, went 0-for-3 in game one to snap her reached base streak at 17 games.

In game two, Minnesota was shut out for the first three innings before scoring three times each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. First-team All-American Amber Fiser (10-4) tossed 5.0 shutout innings and surrendered only two hits to earn the win. Freshman Kaylin Kinney (0-1) made her third career start and pitched a career-high 4.0 innings for Nebraska, allowing four runs (three earned). Karlee Seevers was charged with two runs in 1.0 inning of work, while Caitlyn Neal gave up three runs in one-third of an inning.

Offensively, Kinney doubled and Cam Ybarra singled for Nebraska’s lone hits of game two and the doubleheader. The Huskers were just 2-for-39 in the two games Saturday.

With the sweep, Minnesota (22-5) clinched the series victory over Nebraska (14-13). The teams play their fourth and final game of the series on Sunday at Noon.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
People rushed outside of Westroads Mall after a shooting, now they're questioning if anywhere...
Westroads Mall shooting: One dead, one hurt; Omaha Police still looking for suspects
Landfill workers accused of criminal conspiracy
Douglas County landfill supervisor, employees, customers jailed
Friends, family attend vigil for Lincoln teen who died following weekend crash
Friends, family attend vigil for Lincoln teen who died following weekend crash
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
LSO: Man walks out of Tractor Supply store with $850 in stolen tools

Latest News

Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
People rushed outside of Westroads Mall after a shooting, now they're questioning if anywhere...
Westroads Mall shooting: One dead, one hurt; Omaha Police still looking for suspects
Temperatures jump back to the low and mid 60s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.
Sunday Forecast: A nice finish to the weekend before a cold and snowy start to the week
John Mays did not return to the facility this morning following his shift at work.
Inmate missing from community correctional facility