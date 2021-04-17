Huskers swept in Saturday DH at #24 Minnesota

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The 24th-ranked Minnesota softball team ran its win streak to eight games by sweeping Nebraska in a doubleheader Saturday at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium in Minneapolis. The Huskers dropped a close 2-0 decision in game one before Minnesota cruised to a 9-0 six-inning win in game two.

In game one, Olivia Ferrell (8-7) fired a three-hitter and allowed only two runs, but the Husker offense was no-hit by Autumn Pease (10-1). Pease faced the minimum 21 batters in her first career no-hitter, allowing two base runners – a hit batter in the third, which was erased on a caught stealing and a walk in the fifth that was followed by a double play. Ferrell allowed all three of her hits – a leadoff double and a pair of two-out singles – in the Gophers’ two-run fifth inning.

Nebraska, which was no-hit for the second time this season, did not advance a runner past first base in the game. Tristen Edwards, who had reached base safely in 30 of her last 34 plate appearances, went 0-for-3 in game one to snap her reached base streak at 17 games.

In game two, Minnesota was shut out for the first three innings before scoring three times each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. First-team All-American Amber Fiser (10-4) tossed 5.0 shutout innings and surrendered only two hits to earn the win. Freshman Kaylin Kinney (0-1) made her third career start and pitched a career-high 4.0 innings for Nebraska, allowing four runs (three earned). Karlee Seevers was charged with two runs in 1.0 inning of work, while Caitlyn Neal gave up three runs in one-third of an inning.

Offensively, Kinney doubled and Cam Ybarra singled for Nebraska’s lone hits of game two and the doubleheader. The Huskers were just 2-for-39 in the two games Saturday.

With the sweep, Minnesota (22-5) clinched the series victory over Nebraska (14-13). The teams play their fourth and final game of the series on Sunday at Noon.

