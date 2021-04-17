Advertisement

Inmate missing from community correctional facility

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. John Mays did not return to the facility this morning following his shift at work. Staff members went to his place of employment and retrieved the electronic monitoring device he was wearing, which had been removed.

Mays sentence started December 2, 2020. He was sentenced to three years for charges out of Douglas County that include multiple counts of violating a protection order – second offense. Mays tentative release date is October 15, 2021.

Mays is a 44-year old black man, 6′ 1″, 185 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

