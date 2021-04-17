Advertisement

Nebraska football fans welcomed back to Memorial Stadium

3,200 Nebraska football fans made their way to Memorial Stadium for an open spring practice.
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska football fans were welcomed back to Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2019.

Two weeks before Nebraska’s Spring Game, Coach Scott Frost opened another practice for a limited amount of fans.

While fans were waiting to get inside the stadium, they said they weren’t passing up this opportunity to see the team.

Roughly 3,200 fans were in attendance, close to the 4,000 limit. Tickets were mobile and food and non-alcoholic beverages were allowed. Fans were already lining up more than an hour before the gates opened.

The first fans in line were Kevin Brown of Lincoln and Natalie Cramer of Omaha. They said they were eager and excited to get back to Memorial Stadium.

“I missed all of last year and I never miss games,” said Brown. “This was killing me last year, so I couldn’t wait for this. I was on my phone right away making sure I could order tickets that’s all I was worried about and I got them.”

Fans sat on the west side of the stadium, distanced and wearing masks. Practice ran for a few hours. The team started with an open field running and tackling drill.

The Spring Game is the next opportunity for Husker Nation to see the team. The game is May 1st and 50 percent capacity will be allowed.

