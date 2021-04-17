Offutt Air Force Base officially welcomed to Lincoln for temporary stay

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The skies above the Capital City are busier. The Offutt Air Force Base is temporarily relocating to Lincoln while its runway is being renovated.

Friday afternoon, the US Air Force 55th Wing of the Offutt Air Force Base was officially welcomed to partner with Lincoln’s 155th Wing.

“The 55th Wing obviously needed to continue to be operating in supporting our nations defense, so by having Lincoln here and being able to offer that,” said Gov. Pete Ricketts. “It makes it seamless for the Air Force to make that decision.”

“Absolutely an honor to welcome the 55th Wing back to Lincoln,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. “We’re so pleased to be able to play a small part in supporting their success and service to our country.”

This is the third time the 55th Wing has relocated to Lincoln. The most recent was back in 2019 during the flooding.

“There have been numerous times over the last decade where the 155th Wing and Lincoln Airport and the National Guard have come to our rescue,” said Col. Gavin Marks. “They’ve opened up their home, they’ve opened up their facilities.”

The skies are going to be louder but Mayor Gaylor Baird wants people to know it’s not permanent.

“It is temporary, but it’s a way we can support the men and women who serve our country everyday and to do our part for our friends and neighbors up the road,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird.

The partnership between Lincoln’s Airport Campus and Offutt Air Force Base is expected to last 18 months as a $150 million renovations to Offutt’s runway is being completed.

