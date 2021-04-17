Advertisement

Offutt Air Force Base officially welcomed to Lincoln for temporary stay

The skies above the Capital City are busier. The Offutt Air Force Base is temporarily...
The skies above the Capital City are busier. The Offutt Air Force Base is temporarily relocating to Lincoln while its runway is being renovated.(10/11 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The skies above the Capital City are busier. The Offutt Air Force Base is temporarily relocating to Lincoln while its runway is being renovated.

Friday afternoon, the US Air Force 55th Wing of the Offutt Air Force Base was officially welcomed to partner with Lincoln’s 155th Wing.

“The 55th Wing obviously needed to continue to be operating in supporting our nations defense, so by having Lincoln here and being able to offer that,” said Gov. Pete Ricketts. “It makes it seamless for the Air Force to make that decision.”

“Absolutely an honor to welcome the 55th Wing back to Lincoln,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. “We’re so pleased to be able to play a small part in supporting their success and service to our country.”

This is the third time the 55th Wing has relocated to Lincoln. The most recent was back in 2019 during the flooding.

“There have been numerous times over the last decade where the 155th Wing and Lincoln Airport and the National Guard have come to our rescue,” said Col. Gavin Marks. “They’ve opened up their home, they’ve opened up their facilities.”

The skies are going to be louder but Mayor Gaylor Baird wants people to know it’s not permanent.

“It is temporary, but it’s a way we can support the men and women who serve our country everyday and to do our part for our friends and neighbors up the road,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird.

The partnership between Lincoln’s Airport Campus and Offutt Air Force Base is expected to last 18 months as a $150 million renovations to Offutt’s runway is being completed.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
LPD investigating after woman found dead in back seat of car
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
The Nebraska volleyball team is playing in the NCAA Tournament in Omaha
Huskers defeat Texas State to advance in NCAA tournament
Friends, family attend vigil for Lincoln teen who died following weekend crash
Friends, family attend vigil for Lincoln teen who died following weekend crash
Katerian LeGrone
Former Husker found not guilty on sexual assault charges

Latest News

Preparing the next generation of nurses continues to evolve and adapt. On Friday, nursing...
Virtual reality helps nurses train for the future
Huskers wear down Penn State, 8-2
In April of 2020, nearly half of all primary care visits were made using telehealth, according...
Two new bills cover insurance on telehealth services in Nebraska
Huskers host Git-R-Done Invitational at Firethorn