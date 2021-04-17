Sunday Forecast: A nice finish to the weekend before a cold and snowy start to the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After some gray, cool, and gloomy weather over the past several days, we should see a nice finish to the weekend on Sunday with sunshine and seasonal temperatures returning to the forecast! Soak up the sun and enjoy the warmer temperatures, because they won’t last long as another shot of colder temperatures, rain, AND snow is expected to impact the area into early next week.

Outside of a few isolated sprinkles or light rain showers, Saturday evening and Saturday night should be pretty quiet with decreasing clouds and decreasing winds across the state. Into the day on Sunday, we should see sunny to mostly sunny skies across the state for the balance of the day with light west winds at about 5 to 15 MPH.

Temperatures on Sunday should stay chilly to start the day with morning lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s for most, so if you’re out and about early on Sunday, you’ll want to grab the coat!

By Sunday afternoon, it should be a very nice day with mainly sunny skies, light winds, and temperatures jumping back to about where they should be this time of year, and that is the lower to middle 60s for most of the state.

Sadly, the nice weather won’t last long because as we head towards Sunday evening a strong cold front will begin to drop into northern Nebraska, turning winds to the north and northwest with winds becoming breezy as well. As we then go into the day on Monday, areas of rain and snow will be possible across the state behind the cold front with cold and breezy conditions. It looks like any moisture we do see during the day on Monday, should stay fairly light.

Behind the front with a cooler airmass in place, there will be a second disturbance that kicks out of the Rockies bringing us better dynamics for precipitation and with temperatures falling below freezing Monday night into Tuesday, that means we likely will see light accumulating snow across much of the state Monday evening and into early Tuesday morning as the system swings through the region.

Any accumulations we see at this point look to be around the 1″ to 3″ range for Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska. Keep in mind, this will likely be a wet snow and it won’t hang around very long. While it will be cold on Tuesday, temperatures are forecast to be into the mid and upper 40s, so any snow we do see should melt very quickly.

After a very chilly start to the work week next week, temperatures will slowly rebound for the second half of the week and into next weekend, though it does look like they’ll still generally remain below average for Lincoln. We will also likely continue to see some sub-freezing morning lows through early next week and even into Wednesday and Thursday morning before overnight low temperatures jump back to the low 40s by the end of the week and into next weekend. We’ll keep an eye on Thursday and Friday of next week as another system swinging through the area will bring chances for rain back to the forecast.

