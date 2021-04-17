Advertisement

Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic(Associated Press)
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Saturday that 24 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 30,425. The total number of deaths in the community remains at 231.

Variant cases:  The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) Friday confirmed the first local case of COVID-19 variant B.1.351 also known as the South Africa variant. The case is a young adult who recently traveled to another state where the variant has been reported. The variant was identified through special testing at the Nebraska Public Health Lab, and LLCHD is currently investigating. This is the first confirmed case of B.1.351 in Nebraska. The B.1.351 variant has been spreading throughout the U.S. but has been identified less frequently than other variants.

A total of 28 cases of COVID-19 variants have now been identified in Lancaster County:

  • B.1.427/B.1.429 – California variants, 6 cases
  • B.1.1.7 – U.K. variant, 21 cases
  • B.1.351 – South Africa variant, 1 case

Variants can spread more easily and quickly, and they can lead to more cases of COVID-19. Residents are urged to continue preventive actions to control the spread of COVID-19 and its variants in the community, which include getting the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it’s available to you.

Recoveries: 27,317

Weekly positivity rate:

  • April 3 through 10:  7.1%
  • April 11 through 17:  6%

Risk Dial:  mid-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread

Vaccinations administered:

  • Initiated vaccinations (first doses):  149,319
  • Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine):  104,972

Last week’s large-scale clinics:

  • Monday, April 12, Center for People in Need – nearly 1,300 first doses administered
  • Thursday, April 15, Pinnacle Bank Arena – nearly 7,950 first and second doses administered
  • Friday, April 16, Pinnacle Bank Arena –  almost 5,600 first doses administered

A first-dose drive-through clinic is being held today, Saturday, April 17 at Gateway Mall at the garages of the former Sears store.

Next week’s large-scale clinics (others may be added):

  • Wednesday, April 21, first-dose drive-thru clinic at Gateway Mall at the garages of the former Sears store.
  • Friday, April 23, Pinnacle Bank Arena - first and second doses

Registration: Residents age 16 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for next week.  Residents can complete the quick and simple registration process and then schedule an appointment to get vaccinated at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents who are already in the registration system will be contacted to schedule an appointment.

The health department is working with higher education institutions and local high schools to register students 16 and older for vaccinations.  Vaccinations are available at public clinics and pharmacies, and additional clinics are expected to be offered at local schools beginning this week.

Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com.

Drive-through testing is available from:

  • CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive.  Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.
  • Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store.  Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377

Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

