Two new bills cover insurance on telehealth services in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the pandemic hit in March of 2020, healthcare services changed drastically. Providers began utilizing telehealth more than ever.

Two bills recently passed in the legislature ensure that Nebraskans are covered, no matter if their appointment is in person or through a screen.

In April of 2020, nearly half of all primary care visits were made using telehealth, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. This is part of the reason why some members of Nebraska’s legislature believe it’s here to stay, even after the pandemic is over.

“This all of a sudden opened it up, and physicians and other providers realized you really can provide good services through telehealth,” said Senator John Arch, who introduced LB 400 and LB 487. He says these two bills serve three main benefits: increases access, reduces costs and promotes seeking help for mental health issues.

“They have to leave their home. They have to go to the clinic. They have to wait in the waiting room. All of those things are costly to a patient,” Sen. Arch said.

LB 400 includes two provisions. One is called originating site, which allows the patient to see a doctor, if appropriate, from anywhere. “If they have the technology in their home to support this, they can be in their home,” Sen. Arch told 10/11.

This also blocks insurance providers from rejecting payment from the patient, simply because they aren’t being seen in an office. Sen. Arch said, “For mental health and behavioral health, I think that’s very big.”

Sen. Arch tells us that this helps remove certain stigmas surrounding reaching out for help, when sometimes, it’s a hassle to even get there. “I’m in crisis. I need to talk to somebody now. Particularly, in the rural areas, that’s not driving for two hours to find somebody. They need to talk to somebody now,” Sen. Arch said.

The other provision allows for audio-only services. “Broadband is not in every part of our state that will support video and audio, but we have a lot of cellphones and a lot of audio. For behavioral health services, we felt that was important.,” Sen. Arch added.

It’s important to note that there are times when you should physically go into an office to see your doctor, but Sen. Arch says for those times when you don’t, these bills are going to make a big difference.

