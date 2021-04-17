Advertisement

Virtual reality helps nurses train for the future

By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Preparing the next generation of nurses continues to evolve and adapt. On Friday, nursing students in Lincoln were able to take care of patients without even leaving the classroom.

Over the past three days students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Medicines Campus for nursing have been participating in virtual reality sessions to help them prepare for real-life scenarios

The virtual reality tool is used on second-semester nursing students to get them comfortable in the setting of a patients room without the risk of mistakes in the real world. It allows them to do everything from check a patient’s temperature and taking a pulse in real time. Students can even feel the heartbeat through handheld tools. To charting information and discussing patient details on the phone with a doctor.

“To help with critical thinking prioritization and problem solving, which we want them to have before they go to the clinical setting, so it doesn’t replace patient care but its something that augments and makes it safer for the students when they do go,” said Dr. Sue Schuelke, assistant professor at UNMC.

The technology is fairly new and UNMC said it’s been especially helpful in training patients for scenarios that involve COVID-19 patients.

Some students said using the virtual reality makes them feel more comfortable. That they are not afraid to make mistakes and learn from them before they get out in the real world.

