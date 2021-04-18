Advertisement

EMS: 3 adults fatally shot in Austin, no suspect in custody

Police said on Twitter that they were on the scene of an active shooting and asked nearby...
Police said on Twitter that they were on the scene of an active shooting and asked nearby residents to shelter in place and avoid the area.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Emergency responders say three people have been fatally shot in Austin and that no suspect is in custody.

The Austin-Travis County EMS says it has received no reports of other victims.

EMS spokeswoman Capt. Christa Stedman said early Sunday afternoon that it was still an active scene.

She says the first 911 call came in at 11:44 a.m. and that three adults have been fatally shot.

Police said on Twitter that they were on the scene of an active shooting and asked nearby residents to shelter in place and avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People rushed outside of Westroads Mall after a shooting, now they're questioning if anywhere...
Westroads Mall homicide update: Omaha Police identify man killed in shooting
John Mays did not return to the facility this morning following his shift at work.
Inmate missing from community correctional facility
3,200 Nebraska football fans made their way to Memorial Stadium for an open spring practice.
Nebraska football fans welcomed back to Memorial Stadium
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
The skies above the Capital City are busier. The Offutt Air Force Base is temporarily...
Offutt Air Force Base officially welcomed to Lincoln for temporary stay

Latest News

Omaha Police responded to a shooting at Westroads Mall around noon on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
Teen arrested on murder warrant in Nebraska mall shooting
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Half of US adults now have received at least 1 COVID shot
Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Sheriff: 3 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Wisconsin tavern
Law enforcement confer at the scene, Friday, April 16, 2021, in Indianapolis, where multiple...
Police: FedEx shooter legally bought guns used in shooting