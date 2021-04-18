Cornhole tournament in Lincoln helps to battle Parkinson’s Disease

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dozens of people came together in South Lincoln for a cornhole tournament on Saturday supporting research for people living with Parkinson’s Disease.

April is National Parkinson’s Awareness Month. Nebraska has one of the highest rates of people living with Parkinson’s per capita than most other states, according to CHI Health. That’s why Parkinson’s Foundation volunteer, Brian Reetz, puts on events like this cornhole tournament.

Reetz’s mom was diagnosed with Parkinson’s about 20 years ago. Ever since then, Reetz has been trying new ways to create more awareness, educate others and help raise money for Parkinson’s research. His mom wasn’t feeling well, so she wasn’t at tournament. Reetz said that gave him more motivation to push through and get others involved.

“It’s heartwarming just to hear from her,” said Reetz. “I know she really wanted to be here. So, it’s fun and to have everybody come together and understand it’s for a cause and also have fun doing it, maybe learning something while they’re here.”

Studies prove that getting people with Parkinson’s to move around and stay active helps with tremors and other aspects that come along with having the disease, which is why Reetz said he chose a cornhole tournament for Saturday’s fundraiser.

Individuals still have other chances to support people living with Parkinson’s in Lincoln. The Parkinson’s Foundation is hosting a brewing tour with Zipline later this month and a cycling event with Fly-Fitness in June.

