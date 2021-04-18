Advertisement

Huskers finish fourth at NCAA Finals

The Nebraska men’s gymnastics team had a great showing on Saturday night
The Nebraska men’s gymnastics team was named one of the 12 teams to qualify for the 2021 Men’s...
The Nebraska men’s gymnastics team was named one of the 12 teams to qualify for the 2021 Men’s Gymnastics Championships announced the NCAA on Tuesday.(10/11 NOW)
By Dan Corey
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Husker Athletics) - The Nebraska men’s gymnastics team claimed five All-America honors and a fourth-place finish Saturday night at the NCAA Championship Finals. The Huskers performance was highlighted by a fourth-place finish on vault by Charlie Giles. Charlie Giles earned All-America honors on pommel horse and vault. Taylor Christopulos tied for fifth on vault to earn All-America honors. Evan Kriley and Mitch Tyndall finished in fourth and fifth on pommel horse to earn All-America honors. 

Stanford took home the team title after notching a 414.521. Oklahoma came in second with a 411.591 while Michigan finished in third with a 410.358. Minnesota finished in the fifth spot with a 406.291 while Illinois came in sixth with a 397.991.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People rushed outside of Westroads Mall after a shooting, now they're questioning if anywhere...
Westroads Mall homicide update: Omaha Police identify man killed in shooting
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year
Landfill workers accused of criminal conspiracy
Douglas County landfill supervisor, employees, customers jailed
Friends, family attend vigil for Lincoln teen who died following weekend crash
Friends, family attend vigil for Lincoln teen who died following weekend crash
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
LSO: Man walks out of Tractor Supply store with $850 in stolen tools

Latest News

Omar Manning catches a pass during Saturday's open practice
Omar Manning, wide receivers impress at Nebraska’s open practice
3,200 Nebraska football fans made their way to Memorial Stadium for an open spring practice.
Nebraska football fans welcomed back to Memorial Stadium
Huskers swept in Saturday DH at #24 Minnesota
Nebraska's AD put to rest all presumptions of playing outside the Big Ten Conference during the...
Huskers clinch series win with 11-2 win over Penn State