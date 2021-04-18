Huskers finish fourth at NCAA Finals

LINCOLN, Neb. (Courtesy: Husker Athletics) - The Nebraska men’s gymnastics team claimed five All-America honors and a fourth-place finish Saturday night at the NCAA Championship Finals. The Huskers performance was highlighted by a fourth-place finish on vault by Charlie Giles. Charlie Giles earned All-America honors on pommel horse and vault. Taylor Christopulos tied for fifth on vault to earn All-America honors. Evan Kriley and Mitch Tyndall finished in fourth and fifth on pommel horse to earn All-America honors.

Stanford took home the team title after notching a 414.521. Oklahoma came in second with a 411.591 while Michigan finished in third with a 410.358. Minnesota finished in the fifth spot with a 406.291 while Illinois came in sixth with a 397.991.

