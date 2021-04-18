Lincoln North Star, Northeast and Southeast High Schools host prom Saturday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln high school seniors are getting the chance to hit the dance floor this year after prom was cancelled because of COVID last year.

Lincoln North Star, Northeast and Southeast are the first three high schools to host prom this year. It’s being held at the respected schools.

This year’s prom does look different below are the rules from LPS.

· Prom will only be offered for high school seniors (including mid-term graduates or those graduating early). Due to the size of this year’s senior class, we will not be able to include guests or underclassmen in order to meet capacity requirements. Multi-layered face coverings will be required during the entire event.

· Students are asked to conduct the COVID-19 self-screening prior to attending. Any student answering yes to the self-screen questions need to stay home.

· Food or drink will not be served. Water will be available for students at the event.

· Seating will be separate from the dance area, and physical distancing will be maintained in the seating areas.

· Families and outside organizations that hold pre and post prom gatherings should follow the same safety protocols to help reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19 in our community and schools. These events will not be sponsored or monitored by LPS, but should still follow the same Directed Health Measures put into place by the LLCHD.

LPS will continue to monitor community conditions with the LLCHD. All plans for prom are subject to change if community conditions change.

The following dates, times and locations are planned for each school:

With DHM’s constantly changing schools found out they were having prom three weeks ago.

“We were all freaking out thinking about a theme and we just went with masquerade because we already wear masks so it just fits,” said Brianna Pagan, Lincoln North Star’s Prom Committee Chair.

“This is a great opportunity for our seniors,” said Ryan Zabawa, Principal at Lincoln North Star. “They’ve missed so much over the past year, so anything we can do to give them that sense of normalcy.”

Three more schools are hosting their next weekend and Lincoln High’s is going to be on May 1st at Robbers Cave. Post prom events are also being held, but it is not sponsored or monitored by the schools.

