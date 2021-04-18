Advertisement

LPD responds to burglary at Stop ‘N Shop

(Phil Anderson)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a burglary at a Stop N’ Shop gas station at 5640 S. 16th Street on Sunday.

According to LPD, two well-covered individuals, a male and female, approached the gas station and broke inside using a rock at around 3 a.m. The couple then filled a bag with tobacco products and alcohol, before leaving the gas station on foot.

No suspects have been arrested. This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People rushed outside of Westroads Mall after a shooting, now they're questioning if anywhere...
Westroads Mall homicide update: Omaha Police identify man killed in shooting
John Mays did not return to the facility this morning following his shift at work.
Inmate missing from community correctional facility
3,200 Nebraska football fans made their way to Memorial Stadium for an open spring practice.
Nebraska football fans welcomed back to Memorial Stadium
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
The skies above the Capital City are busier. The Offutt Air Force Base is temporarily...
Offutt Air Force Base officially welcomed to Lincoln for temporary stay

Latest News

Police have issued a 1st-degree-murder warrant for 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones.
Westroads Mall shooting: Omaha Police arrest teen on first-degree murder warrant
LPS prom season kicks-off Saturday night
LPS prom season kicks-off Saturday night
Lincoln North Star, Northeast and Southeast are the first three high schools to host prom this...
Lincoln North Star, Northeast and Southeast High Schools host prom Saturday night
Temperatures jump back to the low and mid 60s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.
Sunday Forecast: A nice finish to the weekend before a cold and snowy start to the week