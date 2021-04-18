LPD responds to burglary at Stop ‘N Shop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a burglary at a Stop N’ Shop gas station at 5640 S. 16th Street on Sunday.

According to LPD, two well-covered individuals, a male and female, approached the gas station and broke inside using a rock at around 3 a.m. The couple then filled a bag with tobacco products and alcohol, before leaving the gas station on foot.

No suspects have been arrested. This incident is still under investigation.

