Monday Forecast: Cloudy, cold to start the week with light rain and snow possible

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In mid to late April we should be seeing daytime high temperatures in the low to mid 60s for most of the state, which is about where most of us were on Sunday. Unfortunately, we’ll lose about 20° to 30° off those temperatures as we head into the day on Monday as we will have a very cold, blustery start to the work week with chances for light rain and light snow across the state.

Clouds are expected to increase Sunday night into Monday behind a strong cold front sweeping through the state. Behind the front as we head into the day on Monday we’ll see chances for some very light rain across the coverage area, possibly mixed with a few snowflakes. Parts of northern and northeastern Nebraska could see some light snowfall accumulations into the day on Monday with around an inch or two of snow possible. For Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska, we should see mainly rain with a snowflake or two mixed in at times. It won’t be until Monday night and into early Tuesday as a secondary disturbance pushes out of the Rockies that we could see some light accumulating snow for Lincoln and for much of southern Nebraska and into northern Kansas.

Cloudy, breezy, and much colder weather is expected on Monday. In the afternoon we'll see chances for very light rain, possibly mixed with some snow, with another round of snow heading across southern Nebraska Monday evening into early Tuesday morning. (KOLN)

Possible snow amounts should be light, with many areas looking at around 1″ to 2″ of snow. Some spots could see some locally higher amounts between 2″ to 4″ of snow, especially for parts of northern and northeastern Kansas. Regardless of how much snow we see, it will be gone very quickly as temperatures by Tuesday afternoon should reach the mid to upper 40s for most of the area.

Areas of light snow are expected across the state into the day on Monday and lingering into early on Tuesday morning. (KOLN)

There are Winter Weather Advisories that are in place across northern and northeastern Kansas from Monday night into Tuesday morning where the chances for some higher snowfall accumulations will be possible. We could possibly see these expand into parts of southern and southeastern Nebraska, so stay tuned for more details as we head into the day on Monday.

Temperatures will be very cold and won’t move a whole lot on Monday with morning lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s from west to east across the state, with afternoon high temperatures only reaching the low 30s to low 40s for most. When we factor in blustery north winds at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH, most of the state will likely see wind chill values in the mid to upper 20s to lower 30s by Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will drop into the mid 20s to mid 30s by Monday morning. (KOLN)

Very cold conditions are forecast by Monday afternoon with daytime highs some 20° to 30° below average as temperatures will only reach the low 30s to low 40s for most. (KOLN)

Wind chills by Monday afternoon should be in the 20s for most of the state when we factor in a blustery north winds gusting up to around 30 MPH. (KOLN)

The bulk of the precipitation should end by Tuesday morning, but by Tuesday afternoon we could still see a few spotty showers across the state with highs in the mid to upper 40s for most of the state. Temperatures by Wednesday will stay well below average with a high around 50° for Lincoln. Thursday and into next weekend should be warmer with temperatures warming back to the upper 50s to upper 60s. Another chance for light rain looks to return to the area Thursday evening and into the day on Friday.

Cold weather is expected through the first half of the week before temperatures warm back into the 60s by Friday into next weekend. Another chance for light rain is expected Thursday night into Friday. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.