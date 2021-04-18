Advertisement

Quad 4 Roller Sports takes off in Lincoln, gets people into roller skating

Thanks to the Lincoln Sports Foundation and Quad 4 Roller Sports, Lincolnites of all kinds are gliding across the floor once again.(KOLN)
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln is home to the National Museum of Roller Skating, but the city doesn’t have a roller skating rink. Thanks to the Lincoln Sports Foundation and Quad 4 Roller Sports, Lincolnites of all kinds are gliding across the floor once again.

“If there’s a city in this country that needs a roller skating rink or at least the opportunity to skate like what I grew up with, it was Lincoln,” said Jamie Peer, owner of Quad 4 Roller Sports. She said that was her first thought when she created the group.

“Confidence is the biggest thing that keeps people off of skates, so we’re just eliminating those barriers, one lesson at a time,” Peer told 10/11.

She and her team are taking a childhood love and are turning it into something that all can get behind.

“They’re young beginner skaters. They’re old beginner skaters. They’re people from all different backgrounds and all different styles of skating,” said Avery Kirkland, Quad 4 Roller Sports skater.

Team coaches have backgrounds in figure skating, derby, hockey, incline, and some say they simply do it for fun.

“When we have kids that can barely stand up, and then within two hours time are skating around in circles with their friends laughing and dancing, it’s an amazing thing to see,” Peer said.

Chelsea Jones started with Quad 4 in February, and by April, she learned how to dance and skate at the same time. “Every [session,] they’re like, ‘Have you been working on your stuff?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, let me show you!” Jones said.

Avery Kirkland is 14 years old and has been skating most of her life. She said without her Quad 4 coaches, she wouldn’t have the skills she shows today. “I know they’re always going to be there to have my back when I want to learn something new,” said Kirkland.

Parents we spoke with tell us that skating with Quad 4 sparked a new love in their kids.

Jessica Jeneske has three kids in Quad 4 Roller Sports. She said, “They’ve learned how to skate backwards and how to do quick toe stops. They’re really interested in doing derby now.”

Peer told 10/11 that watching skaters progress has been a rewarding experience that she hopes will last.

“As the demand for roller skating goes up, hopefully, we’ll get some investors to come alongside of us and help us grow this into something that can benefit not just Lincoln but the surrounding northern greater Lincoln area,” said Peer.

Quad 4 Roller Sports bought 250 pairs of skates for people to use if they don’t have any to get started. If you’re interested, you can connect with the group on Facebook HERE.

