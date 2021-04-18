Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Sunday that 17 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 30,442. The total number of deaths in the community remains at 231.

Recoveries: 27,370

Weekly positivity rate:

April 3 through 10: 7.1%

April 11 through 17: 5.8%

Risk Dial: mid-yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread

Vaccinations administered:

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 154,906

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 105,463

Last week’s large-scale clinics:

Monday, April 12, Center for People in Need – nearly 1,300 first doses administered

Thursday, April 15, Pinnacle Bank Arena – nearly 7,950 first and second doses administered

Friday, April 16, Pinnacle Bank Arena – almost 5,600 first doses administered

More than 600 doses were administered at the drive-through clinic Saturday at Gateway Mall.

Next week’s large-scale clinics (others may be added):

Wednesday, April 21, first-dose drive-thru clinic at Gateway Mall at the garages of the former Sears store.

Friday, April 23, Pinnacle Bank Arena - first and second doses

Registration: Residents age 16 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for next week. Residents can complete the quick and simple registration process and then schedule an appointment to get vaccinated at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents who are already in the registration system will be contacted to schedule an appointment.

The health department is working with higher education institutions and local high schools to register students 16 and older for vaccinations. Vaccinations are available at public clinics and pharmacies, and additional clinics are expected to be offered at local schools beginning this week.

Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call LLCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com, CHIHealth.com or TestNebraska.com.

Drive-through testing is available from:

CHI Health St. Elizabeth: Autumn Ridge Family Medicine, 5000 North 26th St. and Southwest Family Health, 1240 Aries Drive. Call either site to schedule an appointment: Autumn Ridge, 402-435-5300 and South West Family, 402-420-1300.

Test Nebraska: Gateway Mall, 6100 “O” St., north parking lot of the former Sears store. Tests are conducted from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 402-207-9377

Testing is also available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

