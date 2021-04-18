Westroads Mall shooting: Omaha Police arrest teen on first-degree murder warrant

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 16-year-old who had a warrant for first-degree murder in connection with Saturday’s Westroads Mall shooting has been arrested.

The Metro Fugitive Task Force has taken Makhi Woolridge-Jones into custody and will be booked for his warrant.

According to a Sunday release, Omaha Police have arrested 18-year-old Brandon Woolridge-Jones for one count of accessory to a felony in the homicide.

Brandon is currently in the Douglas County Jail with no bond amount set.

Anyone with tips about others who might be involved in the shooting, contact OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org, or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

