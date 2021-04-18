Advertisement

Westroads Mall shooting: Omaha Police arrest teen on first-degree murder warrant

Police have issued a 1st-degree-murder warrant for 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones.
Police have issued a 1st-degree-murder warrant for 16-year-old Makhi Woolridge-Jones.(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)
By WOWT Staff Reports
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 16-year-old who had a warrant for first-degree murder in connection with Saturday’s Westroads Mall shooting has been arrested.

The Metro Fugitive Task Force has taken Makhi Woolridge-Jones into custody and will be booked for his warrant.

According to a Sunday release, Omaha Police have arrested 18-year-old Brandon Woolridge-Jones for one count of accessory to a felony in the homicide.

Brandon is currently in the Douglas County Jail with no bond amount set.

Anyone with tips about others who might be involved in the shooting, contact OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org, or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

Omaha police have arrested 18-year-old Brandon Woolridge-Jones for one count of accessory to a...
Omaha police have arrested 18-year-old Brandon Woolridge-Jones for one count of accessory to a felony in the homicide.(PHOTO: Omaha Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People rushed outside of Westroads Mall after a shooting, now they're questioning if anywhere...
Westroads Mall homicide update: Omaha Police identify man killed in shooting
John Mays did not return to the facility this morning following his shift at work.
Inmate missing from community correctional facility
3,200 Nebraska football fans made their way to Memorial Stadium for an open spring practice.
Nebraska football fans welcomed back to Memorial Stadium
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
The skies above the Capital City are busier. The Offutt Air Force Base is temporarily...
Offutt Air Force Base officially welcomed to Lincoln for temporary stay

Latest News

LPD responds to burglary at Stop ‘N Shop
LPS prom season kicks-off Saturday night
LPS prom season kicks-off Saturday night
Lincoln North Star, Northeast and Southeast are the first three high schools to host prom this...
Lincoln North Star, Northeast and Southeast High Schools host prom Saturday night
Temperatures jump back to the low and mid 60s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.
Sunday Forecast: A nice finish to the weekend before a cold and snowy start to the week