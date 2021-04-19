Appliance delays affecting home builders, retailers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As more people spend more time at home, they are looking to renovate. Retailers and homebuilders, said some are waiting months to get appliances. A hold-up in the supply chain making the wait times even longer.

“What we get daily is in and out about as fast as we can get it,” said Mitchell Truka, the Marketing Director at Schaefer’s.

A lack of materials and delays in shipping times mean nearly every type of appliance is being impacted.

“Everything now takes computer parts, wiring harnesses,” said Truka. “Manufacturers will have 95% of components to build a refrigerator, but if they’re missing one wiring harness that’s made by a manufacturer overseas, or a chip, they can’t complete the product, so everything just stops.”

While Schaefer’s does have their own warehouse, which helps keep the showroom partially stocked, that doesn’t mean they aren’t facing longer wait times replacing certain items.

“It depends on the manufacturer and the product,” said Truka. “Some things are a matter of weeks, there have been some that are 3, 4, 5 months out waiting on those products.”

Homebuilders are seeing the delays, too. One Lincoln builder ordered an oven for a home last May.

“They still do not have their wall oven,” said Kenny German, Home Builder, Destiny Homes. “We’re coming up on a year. Appliances have been particularly frustrating.”

Not only does the delay impact families waiting for an oven or dishwasher, it can impact closing costs too.

“Clients are moved in and want to close and lock in their rate for permanent financing and one appliance can get in the way of that potentially,” said German.

Truka and German said if you want new appliances for your home, it’s best to plan ahead.

A lot of factors go into creating those delays, and it’s not just the pandemic. Truka said the snow storm in Texas actually is delaying the production of a resin used in creating refrigerators.

