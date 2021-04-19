Advertisement

COVID over-cleaning: Don’t forget about mask wearing, social distancing

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You may want to ease up on scrubbing the countertops.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have increased the amount of disinfecting they do to protect themselves from the virus.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says frequent cleanings might not have much of an impact on viral transmission.

CDC officials worry that people could get a false sense of security about COVID-19 and might not place as much importance on other measures like mask wearing and keeping an appropriate distance from others.

They also warn against misusing disinfectants, including drinking them or spraying them on your skin.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police arrested Makhi Woolridge-Jones, left, and Brandon Woolridge-Jones on Sunday, April...
Westroads Mall shooting: Omaha Police arrest two suspects
People rushed outside of Westroads Mall after a shooting, now they're questioning if anywhere...
Westroads Mall homicide update: Omaha Police identify man killed in shooting
LPD responds to burglary at Stop ‘N Shop
The Nebraska volleyball team is playing in the NCAA Tournament in Omaha
Nebraska sweeps Baylor, advances to Regional Final
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas

Latest News

Omar Manning, wide receivers impress at Nebraska’s open practice
Omar Manning, wide receivers impress at Nebraska’s open practice
The prosecution and Derek Chauvin's defense team make their final case in the trial on the...
Murder case against Chauvin in George Floyd’s death goes to jury
Biden administration touts vaccines as all adults become eligible
A Tesla owner charges his vehicle at a charging station in Topeka, Kan., Monday, April 5, 2021....
Scrutiny of Tesla crash a sign that regulation may be coming